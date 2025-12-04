Struggling With Health Issues Due To Bad AQI? Here Are Ways To Fight Air Pollution-Related Problems

Winter brings cozy weather and a chill in the air, but it also leads to more health problems caused by air pollution. In India, December’s cold air raises pollution levels, triggering respiratory and heart issues. Ayurveda offers ways to protect yourself. Learn about common winter air pollution health problems, Ayurvedic tips to stay healthy, and Patanjali products that can help.

Health Troubles Due to Winter Air Pollution

One of the main health problems in winter is respiratory issues, which often worsen with cold weather and germs hanging in the air. Problems like coughing, wheezing, the flu, and even pneumonia become more common. People with asthma, COPD, or chronic bronchitis may notice their symptoms getting worse.

Read Also Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo

Your heart suffers too due to the minute particles in the air going into the bloodstream and causing attacks or strokes. If you already have heart issues, winter air pollution worsens them due to the heightened heart inflammation and stress.

Other health issues include skin and eye irritation, low immunity, and long-lasting lung and heart issues. Ayurveda calls these issues an imbalance in the Kapha and Vata Doshas and recommends simple ways to prevent them. You can include Patanjali products in this fight.

4 Ayurvedic Tips for Good Health in Winters

Care: Simple respiratory care helps keep away congestion and irritants and helps you breathe easily. Choose Nasya or nasal oil therapy by applying drops of ayurvedic oil to moisturise the nostrils. Inhaling steam with oils like eucalyptus, or Tulsi helps avoid nasal irritation. Include supplements with Vitamin C and D, and Omega-3 Fatty Acids.

Diet: Include ingredients that provide natural internal warmth to fight the chilly health issues. You can drink Ginger or Tulsi Tea, or even Turmeric Milk, to boost respiratory health. Jaggery is another beneficial ingredient to have in winter. Include winter vegetables and fruits in your diet like Carrots, Kiwi, Cauliflower, Apples, Leafy Vegetables, Peas, dry fruits, and Beetroot. Have them via soups, stews, and other warm preparations.

Read Also Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

Herbs: There are many Ayurvedic herbs that help to keep you healthy against winter air pollution. Include herbs like Neem, Tulsi, Ginger, Mulethi, Yastimadhu, Pippali, Turmeric, Garlic, Triphala, and Thyme. Include them through meals, drinks, or even kadhas.

Lifestyle: Certain choices work for your internal health. Keep your surroundings clean and dirt-free. Good hygiene keeps any pollutants away. Timely sleep and waking up hours relax your body. Use a mask while moving in public places and open spaces.

Thankfully, Patanjali provides great options to avoid the winter pollution and maintain your good health. Divya Swasari Avaleha (100 Gms) keeps respiratory immunity high and fights related issues. It provides relief from cough and cold, and chronic respiratory troubles like bronchitis, boosts lung health, and gives immunity. It contains Ayurvedic ingredients like Sitopaladi Churna, Trikatu Churna, Swasari Ras, Godanti Bhasma, Abhrak Bhasma, and Praval Pishti.

Another great option is Patanjali Shila Tulsi Drop (30 Ml), which has Tulsi, Lemon, and other Ayurvedic ingredients. They boost respiratory health, provide immunity, detoxify the body for lung health, and manage stress. Patanjali Ginger Candy (100 Gms) soothes cold, cough, and sore throat, boosts immunity and energy levels, and aids in digestion.

Fighting the winter air pollution is easy with simple tips, Ayurveda, and Patanjali products.