 BTS' Jin Donates ₩ 100 Million To Underprivileged Childrens Before His Birthday; Fans Call Him 'Angel'
On December 1, Jin donated ₩100 million (around ₹62 lakhs) to the Namgwang Social Welfare Association in Busan, extending support to children and youth from vulnerable communities. The organisation confirmed the contribution on December 3, sharing that the funds would support projects dedicated to the welfare and independence of young people.

Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

Some artists celebrate their birthdays with grand parties or flashy announcements, but BTS’ Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, chose a quieter and meaningful way, as always. Just days before turning a year older, the global superstar made a generous donation that once again proved why he’s adored not just for his music, but for his heart.

Jin donates ₩ 100 million to Busan organisation

The association, now marking 80 years since it began as a child welfare facility, expressed deep gratitude for the gesture. A representative stated, as reported by Naver, "This donation will be a great help in helping children and youth in the Busan area cultivate their dreams and build a foundation for independence. It will also be a seed of hope for our isolated neighbours."

As per Korean media reports, the donation will support a range of initiatives, including talent development programs for underprivileged children, scholarships and skill-building opportunities, and assistance for the "Independent Child Support Program," which helps youths transitioning out of care facilities.

Jin's contribution aligns with his longstanding commitment to children's development, something he has quietly supported throughout his career.

ARMYs react

Today, on December 4, the oldest member of the band is celebrating his 34th birthday. As soon as the news surfaced, ARMY lit up social media with an outpouring of love for the singer. "Angel,” many fans wrote, while another admirer shared, "He's truly an angel." "SO PROUD OF JIN. DONATION FAIRY JIN," a third user expressed.

One more X user wrote, "I love that Jin has such a big heart for those less fortunate and wants to help them chase their dreams." Meanwhile, another fan quotes, "He's truly genuinely good person, beautiful inside and out." "Seokjin donating ahead of his birthday… I love stanning this kind and gentle soul," stated one more ARMY.

