 Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day
Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Dattatreya Jayanti | Canva

Dattatreya Jayanti is an auspicious day that celebrates the birth of Lord Dattatreya. This day carries immense spiritual importance for Hindus. On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, Lord Dattatreya came into existence. This year, Dattatreya Jayanti will be observed on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Dattatreya Jayanti: History

As per Hindu texts, Lord Dattatreya is the offspring of Anusuya and the sage Atri. Anusuya, recognised for her righteousness, undertook penance to bear a son comparable to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Envying her, the wives of these gods questioned her virtue, urging their husbands to put her to the test. Anusuya, infuriated by their demand to be nourished in a natural form, turned the three gods into infants and breastfed them. When their spouses asked for forgiveness, Anusuya agreed, and the Trimurti subsequently bestowed upon them Dattatreya.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2025: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchag, the day will be observed on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Dattatreya Jayanti on Thursday, December 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins - 08:37 AM on December 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 04:43 AM on December 5, 2025

Dattatreya Jayanti: Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Dattatreya temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Dattatreya. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and finally perform Lord Dattatreya aarti.

