'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post

Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson, famous for his radical anti-ageing program Blueprint, has shared a deeply emotional revelation about his long-term relationship with Kate Tolo. In a candid post across Instagram and X on December 3, the 48-year-old businessman said he had “waited 25 years” to experience a partnership like the one he now has with the 30-year-old Bosnian-Australian-American.

A partnership he considered out of reach

Johnson began his post with a blend of humour and honesty, admitting he once wondered whether anyone would choose to be with someone as unconventional as him. He shared that he always admired the historic bond between John Adams and Abigail Adams, two intellectual equals who built something bigger than themselves, and hoped to find a similar connection in his own life. For most of his adulthood, he believed that dream was unattainable.

Looking back on past struggles and reinvention

The biohacker opened up about his early arranged Mormon marriage, which lasted 13 years but lacked the emotional and intellectual depth he sought. After leaving both the marriage and his religious upbringing, he reinvented his life at 34, shortly after selling Braintree Venmo.

A subsequent relationship in Los Angeles left him shaken after legal complications and conflict. Johnson admitted that the experience robbed him of trust and pushed him to consider a future without romantic partnership.

Meeting Kate through their shared curiosity for human-AI futures

His perspective shifted dramatically when Kate joined Kernel, Johnson’s neurotechnology company. Though originally interested in fashion, she was captivated by his work on human-AI co-evolution. Their connection was immediate and rooted in shared obsession, intellectual compatibility, and creative synergy.

What began as after-hours project discussions soon developed into a unique emotional bond, though they kept their feelings private while navigating age, cultural backgrounds, and the pressures of working together.

A relationship built on trust and calm

Today, Johnson says their relationship has reached a stable, harmonious phase. He describes Kate as authentic, imaginative, and “luminescent,” crediting her with strengthening not just their bond but also his relationship with his father.

Johnson concluded his message by saying he now trusts Kate “as much as (his) mother,” calling their partnership the most fulfilling chapter of his personal evolution.