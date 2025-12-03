What Is The Age Gap Between Miley Cyrus & Fiancé Max Morando

X

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have taken a major step in their relationship, with multiple reports confirming that the couple is now engaged. The news arrived shortly after the two appeared together at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, where fans quickly spotted a sparkling new ring on Miley’s finger.

But beyond the engagement buzz, what truly stands out is how the couple has built a strong, balanced relationship despite, or perhaps because of, their six-year age difference.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A confident relationship built on maturity and growth

Miley Cyrus and Max have quite an age gap with Max being six years younger the singer. The duo began dating in 2021, and over the years, Miley has been candid about how being slightly older has brought stability and perspective to their romance. The 33-year-old singer previously shared that she sees real strengths in their age gap, especially because she had reached a more grounded phase of life by the time Maxx reached his late twenties.

Speaking on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast earlier this year, Miley joked that things work smoothly “as long as he follows in my footsteps,” adding that she personally experienced significant growth around the age Maxx is now. For her, that timing aligns perfectly with building a healthy partnership. While age-gap relationships often attract scrutiny, the bond between Miley and Maxx has shown that compatibility goes far deeper than numbers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A public debut that sparked engagement rumors

At the Los Angeles premiere, the pair posed affectionately for cameras, marking one of their most polished joint appearances yet. Miley stunned in a strapless black sequined gown paired with elegant jewellery, while Maxx kept things classic in a black suit and crisp white shirt.

The thick gold engagement band she wore, featuring a striking, minimalist diamond, sent fans into a frenzy, and confirmation soon followed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley’s journey, including her previous marriage to Liam Hemsworth, has shaped her understanding of love, timing, and personal evolution. Her relationship with Maxx reflects a more centered version of herself, one that values emotional intelligence and shared growth over fast-paced romance.