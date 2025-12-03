30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered His Transformation?

In a rare and powerful act of renunciation, 30-year-old Harshit Jain from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has given up property and business worth crores to embrace the life of a Jain monk. Once a successful clothing businessman in Delhi, Harshit has now chosen to detach himself from material comforts, leaving behind his home, car, business, and all worldly possessions.

COVID-era realisations triggered inner shift

Harshit’s life took a transformative turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Witnessing fear, isolation, and the breakdown of human connection deeply impacted him. He recalled seeing families keeping distance from their own sick members and people hesitant to perform last rites.

These moments, he says, opened his eyes to the transient nature of life. “I realised that a person comes into this world alone and eventually leaves alone,” he reflected. For four years after the pandemic, he continued to question life’s purpose and gradually gravitated toward spirituality and Jain philosophy.

The journey toward monkhood

With increasing interaction with Jain monks, Harshit finally made the decision to take diksha, formal initiation into monkhood. During a grand ceremony held at Jain temples in Doghat and Bamnauli, thousands of devotees gathered to witness his transition. A celebratory procession through the town marked the beginning of his new life, followed by rituals symbolising detachment and surrender.

Now initiated, Harshit has committed himself to a life of minimalism, discipline, and spiritual pursuit.

Family’s reaction

Despite the enormous material renunciation, Harshit’s family stands firmly behind his decision. His father, Suresh Jain, a reputed electronics businessman in Delhi, expressed immense pride. “My son has seen the truth of life up close. The experience of COVID shaped his path toward spirituality. There is no greater pride than seeing him become a monk,” he said.

Harshit’s brother and the entire family supported his step toward a life dedicated to faith and renunciation.