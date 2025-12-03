 30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered His Transformation?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered His Transformation?

30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered His Transformation?

Harshit Jain, a 30-year-old from Baghpat, has renounced property and a flourishing clothing business worth crores to become a Jain monk. Deeply affected by the harsh realities he witnessed during COVID. Fear, isolation and death-he spent four years reflecting on detachment. Supported by his family, he took diksha in a grand ceremony and embraced a life of simplicity and spirituality

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

In a rare and powerful act of renunciation, 30-year-old Harshit Jain from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has given up property and business worth crores to embrace the life of a Jain monk. Once a successful clothing businessman in Delhi, Harshit has now chosen to detach himself from material comforts, leaving behind his home, car, business, and all worldly possessions.

COVID-era realisations triggered inner shift

Harshit’s life took a transformative turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Witnessing fear, isolation, and the breakdown of human connection deeply impacted him. He recalled seeing families keeping distance from their own sick members and people hesitant to perform last rites.

These moments, he says, opened his eyes to the transient nature of life. “I realised that a person comes into this world alone and eventually leaves alone,” he reflected. For four years after the pandemic, he continued to question life’s purpose and gradually gravitated toward spirituality and Jain philosophy.

FPJ Shorts
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta
IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan
IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
Read Also
Shilpa Shetty Explains Why Glute Training Matters: Shows The Right Way Of Performing Exercises
article-image

The journey toward monkhood

With increasing interaction with Jain monks, Harshit finally made the decision to take diksha, formal initiation into monkhood. During a grand ceremony held at Jain temples in Doghat and Bamnauli, thousands of devotees gathered to witness his transition. A celebratory procession through the town marked the beginning of his new life, followed by rituals symbolising detachment and surrender.

Now initiated, Harshit has committed himself to a life of minimalism, discipline, and spiritual pursuit.

Family’s reaction

Despite the enormous material renunciation, Harshit’s family stands firmly behind his decision. His father, Suresh Jain, a reputed electronics businessman in Delhi, expressed immense pride. “My son has seen the truth of life up close. The experience of COVID shaped his path toward spirituality. There is no greater pride than seeing him become a monk,” he said.

Harshit’s brother and the entire family supported his step toward a life dedicated to faith and renunciation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta

Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta

30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered...

30-Year-Old UP Man Gives Up Business & Property Worth Crores To Become A Jain Monk: What Triggered...

Mumbai Concerts In December 2025: Tyla, AP Dhillon, Sunburn Festival & More

Mumbai Concerts In December 2025: Tyla, AP Dhillon, Sunburn Festival & More

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

At Mumbai's Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, There's Coffee & Dessert for Every Mood

At Mumbai's Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, There's Coffee & Dessert for Every Mood