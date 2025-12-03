Mumbai Concerts In December 2025: Tyla, AP Dhillon, Sunburn Festival & More

As 2025 draws to a close, Mumbai is transforming into a vibrant hub for live music this December. The city is set to host everything from international superstars to beloved indie acts and sprawling multi-stage festivals, making it the perfect time to fill your social calendar with unforgettable gigs.

Whether you're chasing bass drops, Punjabi pop energy, or powerhouse Bollywood vocals, there’s a concert waiting for you somewhere in the city. Consider this your Part 1 guide to the biggest concerts and music festivals taking over Mumbai this December — a curated lineup of where to go, what to expect, and which nights you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

Indian Sneaker Festival 2025

Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 | Image: BookMyShow

Mumbai’s coolest cultural mashup is back, and it's not just about sneakers. The Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 is bringing an insane lineup of global artists, including Tyla, Charlotte de Witte, Lil Yachty, Alok, Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, KRSNA, Kayan (Live), Magdalena, Cristoph, and Baby Jean. Alongside the music, expect 60+ sneaker and streetwear installations, a creator zone built for your best photos, and a food lineup that represents Mumbai's finest pop-ups.

When: December 6– December 7

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad Concert | Image: BookMyShow

If you've been craving a soulful night out, Prateek Kuhad is set to deliver one of December’s most heartfelt concerts. With hits like Cold/Mess and Kasoor, Prateek brings his soulful voice to the city, supported by opening act Gini. Expect an evening soaked in friendship and sing-alongs.

When: December 12

Where: Drive-In Theatre, Jio World Drive, BKC

Sunburn Festival 2025

Sunburn Festival 2025 | Image: BookMyShow

For the first time ever, Asia’s biggest EDM festival is landing in Mumbai like never before. Yes, Sunburn Festival 2025 lands in the city with huge headliners, including David Guetta, Above & Beyond, Axwell and Sara Landry. The event will also feature gorgeous stage designs, cutting-edge visuals, curated lounges, brand zones, and gourmet spaces designed for festival-goers who want more than just music.

When: December 19– December 21

Where: Infinity Bay, Mumbai

AP Dhillon – One Of One India Tour

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert | Image: BookMyShow

AP Dhillon is bringing his unmatched energy back home. From Excuses to With You, expect a high-octane live set blending Punjabi hip-hop, R&B, trap, and pop. With massive production and a fully immersive live atmosphere, this stop on his One Of One tour is one of the hottest tickets of the month.

When: December 26

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

Sunidhi Chauhan – I Am Home India Tour

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert | Image: District

If there’s one performer who can flip the vibe of a venue instantly, it’s Sunidhi Chauhan. Returning with her I Am Home Tour, the singer promises a powerhouse night featuring the hits that shaped Indian pop. Her unmatched stage presence and 2,500-song collection guarantee an unforgettable evening.

When: December 24

Where: Hall No. 6, Nesco Center, Goregaon

Kailash Kher Live

Kailash Kher Live | Image: BookMyShow

Start December with a spiritual high as Kailash Kher brings his powerful, earthy voice to the city. Fans can expect an emotional journey through classics like Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, and Allah Ke Bande, performed with the raw magic that Kailasa is known for.

When: December 6

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad

Stay tuned for Part 2 of concerts lined up in the city, because December in Mumbai is just getting started.