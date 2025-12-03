Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?

If there’s one debate Indians will happily participate in any day of the week, it’s about biryani—who makes it best, which city owns the crown, and whether potatoes belong in it. And now, the world has entered the chat. TasteAtlas, the global food guide known for ranking regional favourites, has placed Hyderabad's beloved Biryani among the Top 50 best rice dishes in the world.

Hyderabadi Biryani ranks among the world's best rice dishes.

In its newly released list of the World's Best Rice Dishes, TasteAtlas ranked Hyderabadi Biryani at No. 10, making it the only Indian dish to appear in the Top 50. While Japan dominated the chart with its mastery of rice-and-seafood perfection, Hyderabad's slow-cooked, spice-layered masterpiece held its own as one of the globe's most iconic bowls.

Read Also Top 10 Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark For New Year 2026 Eve's Party

What makes Hyderabadi Biryani so popular?

There are many reasons to love biryani, but what makes Hyderabadi biryani so popular is its timeless blend of technique and tradition. This classic stands out for its fusion of Mughal cooking style with the soulful flavours of the Deccan. Tender, well-marinated meat pairs perfectly with fragrant long-grain basmati rice, each grain infused with aroma rather than overwhelming heat.

Read Also Where To See Flamingos In Mumbai: Check Out Top 5 Viewing Points

The technique lies in its slow dum cooking, where sealed pots gently steam saffron, fried onions, kewra and whole spices into every layer. With two beloved versions—kachchi and pakki—Hyderabadi biryani offers distinct textures yet the same irresistible depth, making it a cherished favourite across India.

Who took the top spot?

Japan swept the rankings, with Negitorodon—a bowl of rice topped with fatty tuna and spring onions—taking the No. 1 position. Check out the top 10 ranks below:

Negitorodon, Japan

Sushi, Japan

Kaisendon, Japan

Otoro Nigiri Sushi, Japan

Arroz Tapado, Peru

Wali wa Kukaanga, Kenya

Chutoro Nigiri Sushi, Japan

Nigiri, Japan

Maki, Japan

Hyderabadi Biryani, India