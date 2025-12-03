 Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?

Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?

In its newly released list of the World's Best Rice Dishes, TasteAtlas ranked Hyderabadi Biryani at No. 10, making it the only Indian dish to appear in the Top 50. While Japan dominated the chart with its mastery of rice-and-seafood perfection, Hyderabad's slow-cooked, spice-layered masterpiece held its own as one of the globe's most iconic bowls.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

If there’s one debate Indians will happily participate in any day of the week, it’s about biryani—who makes it best, which city owns the crown, and whether potatoes belong in it. And now, the world has entered the chat. TasteAtlas, the global food guide known for ranking regional favourites, has placed Hyderabad's beloved Biryani among the Top 50 best rice dishes in the world.

Hyderabadi Biryani ranks among the world's best rice dishes.

In its newly released list of the World's Best Rice Dishes, TasteAtlas ranked Hyderabadi Biryani at No. 10, making it the only Indian dish to appear in the Top 50. While Japan dominated the chart with its mastery of rice-and-seafood perfection, Hyderabad's slow-cooked, spice-layered masterpiece held its own as one of the globe's most iconic bowls.

Read Also
Top 10 Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark For New Year 2026 Eve's Party
article-image

What makes Hyderabadi Biryani so popular?

FPJ Shorts
Kerala: 2 Live Bullets Found In Class 8 Student's School Bag In Alappuzha; Probe Launched
Kerala: 2 Live Bullets Found In Class 8 Student's School Bag In Alappuzha; Probe Launched
Vladimir Putin Threatens To Cut Ukraine Off From The Sea After Kyiv’s Drone Strikes On Russian Tankers
Vladimir Putin Threatens To Cut Ukraine Off From The Sea After Kyiv’s Drone Strikes On Russian Tankers
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks; Report
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks; Report
Uttar Pradesh: Security Tightened At BHU Following Violent Confrontation Between Students & Proctorial Board; Videos Surface
Uttar Pradesh: Security Tightened At BHU Following Violent Confrontation Between Students & Proctorial Board; Videos Surface

There are many reasons to love biryani, but what makes Hyderabadi biryani so popular is its timeless blend of technique and tradition. This classic stands out for its fusion of Mughal cooking style with the soulful flavours of the Deccan. Tender, well-marinated meat pairs perfectly with fragrant long-grain basmati rice, each grain infused with aroma rather than overwhelming heat.

Read Also
Where To See Flamingos In Mumbai: Check Out Top 5 Viewing Points
article-image

The technique lies in its slow dum cooking, where sealed pots gently steam saffron, fried onions, kewra and whole spices into every layer. With two beloved versions—kachchi and pakki—Hyderabadi biryani offers distinct textures yet the same irresistible depth, making it a cherished favourite across India.

Who took the top spot?

Japan swept the rankings, with Negitorodon—a bowl of rice topped with fatty tuna and spring onions—taking the No. 1 position. Check out the top 10 ranks below:

Negitorodon, Japan

Sushi, Japan

Kaisendon, Japan

Otoro Nigiri Sushi, Japan

Arroz Tapado, Peru

Wali wa Kukaanga, Kenya

Chutoro Nigiri Sushi, Japan

Nigiri, Japan

Maki, Japan

Hyderabadi Biryani, India

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So...

Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So...

Shilpa Shetty Explains Why Glute Training Matters: Shows The Right Way Of Performing Exercises

Shilpa Shetty Explains Why Glute Training Matters: Shows The Right Way Of Performing Exercises

Janhvi Kapoor Serves Modern Royal Vibes In Floral-Embroidered Ensemble At Mumbai Event

Janhvi Kapoor Serves Modern Royal Vibes In Floral-Embroidered Ensemble At Mumbai Event

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

Taapsee Pannu Poses Boldly In Dramatic White Dress & Metallic Lips

Taapsee Pannu Poses Boldly In Dramatic White Dress & Metallic Lips