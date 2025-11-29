Where To See Flamingos In Mumbai: Check Out Top 5 Viewing Points

Canva

If you’re wishing for a nature escape without leaving the city, Mumbai’s seasonal “pink parade” is the treat you don’t want to miss. Every year, thousands of flamingos assemble in the city’s creeks and wetlands, turning calm shores into pastel-hued spectacles. Their arrival, usually from November onwards, peaks between December and March, making these months the perfect window for bird lovers, photographers, and weekend explorers.

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just someone looking for a serene outing, Mumbai offers several spots where these elegant visitors gather in stunning numbers. Here’s your guide to the best locations to witness the city’s most magical winter ritual.

5 spots to watch Flamingos in and around Mumbai

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

A protected haven stretching along the eastern waterfront, Thane Creek is one of the prime spots for spotting dense flocks. The flamingos feed on algae-rich mudflats here, responsible for their signature pink hue. As per several travel sites, the highlight is the boat safari from the Coastal Marine Biodiversity Centre, which glides you across a 10 km stretch featuring birds, mangroves, and quiet water lanes.

Where: Thane, Mumbai

Sewri Mangrove Park

Reportedly one of Mumbai’s earliest flamingo hubs, Sewri’s mudflats remain iconic for sightings. Since the early 90s, birding groups like BNHS have studied and hosted guided walks here. The vast expanse of mangroves and shallow water provides a peaceful backdrop, especially if you arrive armed with binoculars or a zoom lens.

Where: Sewri, Mumbai

Bhandup Pumping Station

A favourite among local birders, Bhandup Pumping Station offers both land- and boat-based viewing. Naturalists often conduct safaris from here, helping visitors differentiate between greater and lesser flamingos and guiding them through the thriving ecosystem of waders, herons, and egrets.

Where: Bhandup East, Mumbai

Tawale Wetlands

Perfect for early risers, Tawale wetlands offer breathtaking sunrise sightings. The calm, shallow waters reflect the flamingos' synchronised movements like a mirror, ideal for photographers chasing golden-hour frames.

Where: Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Karave Flamingo Point

With its open views and quiet waterfront stretch, Karave is Navi Mumbai’s most scenic flamingo-watching point. The evening sky often turns into a double spectacle with rosy sunsets overhead and pink-feathered flocks near the waterline.

Where: Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Whether you’re planning a leisurely walk, a photography outing, or a family nature trip, Mumbai’s flamingo season is a must-see phenomenon – perfect for this winter weekend escape.