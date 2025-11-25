Shankar Mahadevan Shares Top 6 Dishes From His South Indian Resto-Cafe 'Malgudi': Mulbagal Dosa, Iced Kaapi & More

Mumbai’s food lovers have a new hotspot to add to their list, and it's one crafted by Shankar Mahadevan himself. The Indian singer and Grammy-nominated composer has expanded his culinary dream with a brand-new outlet of Malgudi, his South Indian resto-cafe, now open in Chembur. Blending nostalgia, regional flavours, and a warm cafe-style vibe, Malgudi is Mahadevan's heartfelt tribute to the diverse cuisine he grew up with.

The Chembur launch marks the second Malgudi in Mumbai, following the success of its Borivali outlet. Co-founded with K. S. Ramakrishnan of Eatopia Holdings, the cafe aims to present South Indian food as a rich, layered, culturally rooted experience—far beyond the stereotype of "just dosa-idli."

More about Malgudi

For Mahadevan, Malgudi is more than a restaurant—"it's a personal mission". He has often spoken about how South India has one of the most intricate and storied culinary traditions, yet remains under-represented on the national food map. With Malgudi, he hopes diners can taste the flavours and emotions that define food from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Inside the place

As soon as you step inside, a gentle floral aroma greets you, instantly setting a warm, comforting tone. The space blends tradition with a modern cafe aesthetic, featuring beige-brown toned walls, colourful seating, classic South Indian artwork, warm lighting and touches of greenery that come together to create an inviting, homely atmosphere.

Shankar Mahadevan’s top 6 picks from Malgudi

During a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Mahadevan revealed the dishes he believes every visitor must try. Here are his personal favourites:

Malgudi Picante

Parth Gada

Iced Kaapi with Jaggery & Ghee

Parth Gada

Mulbagal Legacy Dosa

Parth Gada

Kaki's Sheera

Ghee Podi Thatte Idli

Parth Gada

Sri Lankan Tamil Curry with Idiyappam

Parth Gada

What else can you explore at Malgudi?

While the top six are Mahadevan-approved, the wider menu offers plenty to fall in love with. Popular recommendations include the Benne Dosa, based on a century-old heirloom recipe, South Khow Suey, and playful plates like Anna-Style Lotus Root and Butter Pepper Garlic Water Chestnut.

All dishes are made in-house with seasonal, locally sourced produce, and the cafe caters thoughtfully to Jain and vegan diners.

No South Indian cafe is complete without standout coffee, and Malgudi takes that seriously with a Live Filter Kaapi Barista. Brewing fresh blends from Chikmagalur beans, alongside jaggery lattes and South-inspired mocktails, it offers many options to sip on.

Where: Ground and First Floor, Inner Circle, 54, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Mumbai

When: 11 am – 11 pm

Cost: ₹850 for two people