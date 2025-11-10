Best Breakfast Spots In Mumbai's Western Suburbs: 5 Cafes You Can't Miss

Canva

There’s something special about a slow morning in Mumbai—when the city’s chaos hasn’t quite kicked in, and the smell of fresh coffee drifts through the air. Whether you’re an early riser, a brunch lover, or simply someone who believes breakfast deserves a spotlight of its own, Mumbai’s western suburbs are packed with cafes that make mornings worth waking up for. From Bandra to Juhu, here are five of the best breakfast spots to explore for a perfect bite and sip.

Journal Cafe

A neighbourhood gem that feels like an escape from chaos, Journal Cafe combines aesthetics, flavour, and great coffee. It’s the kind of place where conversations stretch for hours over Turkish Eggs and a glass of Vietnamese Cold Brew. Their Salmon and Cream Cheese Toast and classic Eggs Benedict are breakfast staples done right. With a bright, spacious layout and a charming outdoor section, Journal makes for the perfect Sunday morning errand.

Where: Journal Cafe, Santacruz West

Cost for two: Rs 1,500

Out Of The Blue

An iconic Bandra name, Out Of The Blue isn’t just about dinner dates; it’s a breakfast paradise. Here, you can indulge in an all-day breakfast menu featuring creamy Eggs Benedict, shakshouka, and buttery Avocado Tartine. It’s pet-friendly too, so your furry friend can join in the fun. Pair your meal with their Powerhouse Mocktail or a refreshing cold brew featuring classic coffees.

Where: Out Of The Blue, Khar, Bandra

Cost for two: Rs 2,000

Kale & Kaffe

If you’re looking for a breakfast spot that’s both healthy and indulgent? Look no further. Head straight to Kale & Kaffe, a vibrant cafe designed for mindful eaters. With nutritionist Dhriti Udeshi behind its menu, you can expect delicious yet wholesome options, from Truffle Oil Scrambled Eggs to Pesto Zoodles and super bowls packed with proteins and flavour. The pink-walled interiors and soft sunlight make it the perfect setting for a refreshing start to your day.

Where: Kale & Kaffe, Andheri West

Cost for two: Rs 1,200

Ettarra Coffee House

If you’re craving a South Indian twist to your breakfast, Ettarra Coffee House in Juhu hits the spot. This Indian take on an English-style cafe serves freshly brewed filter coffee, alongside unique sips like the Nariyal Irish Cream Frappe and Hazelnut Frappe. Their Papparoti and Berliners are perfect companions for your coffee ritual. With its cosy interiors and warm vibe, Ettarra feels like a hug in a mug.

Where: Ettarra Coffee House, Juhu

Cost for two: Rs 1,000

The Burrow Cafe

Step into a fairytale morning at The Burrow Cafe, a cosy, whimsical place inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland. With soft lighting, rustic corners, and a hint of magic in every detail, this cafe feels like a page from a storybook. Their hearty English breakfast, complete with perfectly brewed coffee, fluffy eggs, and buttery toast, makes for an unforgettable start to your day.

Where: The Burrow Cafe, Malad West

Cost for two: Rs 900