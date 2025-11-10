Janhvi Kapoor Lights Up Udaipur Wedding In Ethereal Saree And Show-Stopping Gold Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 10, 2025
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor once again proved she's Bollywood' reigning fashion muse at her friend Deeya Shroff's lavish wedding in Udaipur
For the evening festivities, the Gen-Z star slipped into a stunnin gold Manish Malhotra creation featuring off-shoulder blouse paired with a body-hugging lehenga and flowing dupatta
Letting her ensemble grab all the attention, Janhvi accessorised with just statement earrings and a ring, completed with a mocha-toned makeup and open hairdo
For another wedding festivities, Janhvi exuded timeless elegance in a light golden tussar silk saree featuring intricate handwork and hints of red along the borders and blouse
The classic six-yards was styled with an exquisite red blouse adorned with detailed handwoven golden threadwork and subtle white patch embroidery
The actress accentuated her desi look with a pair of chandbalis, statement neckpiece, matching kadas and stunning pieces of rings
She rounded off her glam with glowing, dewy makeup done by her and a middle-parted, soft curls hairstyle