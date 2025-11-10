 World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceWorld Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact

World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact

World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to inform citizens regarding scientific achievements by getting science closer to society. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of scientists in increasing our understanding of the amazing and special planet and making our communities more sustainable.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
The World Science Day for Peace and Development | Freepik

Every year, World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated on November 10. The day highlights the importance of science in society and the need for people's engagement in discussions about developing scientific concerns. It also stresses the significance and usefulness of science in our everyday lives.

World Science Day aim

World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to inform citizens regarding scientific achievements by getting science closer to society. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of scientists in increasing our understanding of the amazing and special planet and making our communities more sustainable. 

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2025 theme

FPJ Shorts
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens

The theme for World Science Day for Peace and Development 2025 is Trust, Transformation, and Tomorrow: The Science We Need for 2050. This topic illustrates the necessity of fostering trust in science, promoting scientific change, and getting ready for upcoming obstacles. It links to the United Nations’ International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024-2033), seeking to guarantee that science aids climate action, health systems, and worldwide collaboration

World Science Day for Peace and Development significance

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is a chance to show the value of science in people's lives. The day also provides an opportunity for everyone to learn about scientists' significance and contributions to society. The occasion is used to promote scientific education for the benefit of humanity, particularly in medicine and agriculture.

Read Also
Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'
article-image

World Science Day for Peace and Development famous quotes

1) According to Kurt Vonnegut, "Science is magic that works."

2) Madame Curie says, "Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood."

3) "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the universe," said Albert Einstein

The World Science Day for Peace and Development promotes scientific temper and raises awareness of science's value in everyday life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact

World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Dr. Homi J Bhabha Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About About The Father Of India's...

Dr. Homi J Bhabha Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About About The Father Of India's...

Australian Island Turns Red: Millions Of Red Crabs Take Over Christmas Island's Road As Annual...

Australian Island Turns Red: Millions Of Red Crabs Take Over Christmas Island's Road As Annual...

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Missile Man Of India

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Missile Man Of India