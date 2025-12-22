Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Everything You Need To Know About 2025’s Final Sky Watching Show

By: Sunanda Singh | December 22, 2025

The Ursid Meteor Shower is a modest yearly event in December where Earth passes through dust from comet 8P/Tuttle, causing tiny space bits to burn up, which creates shooting stars.

The Ursid meteor shower marks the final celestial event of the year. According to the American Meteor Society, the meteor shower is active from December 17 to 26, with peak activity expected overnight on December 22 and 23.

The Ursid meteor shower gets its name from its radiant source, situated close to the star Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab) in the constellation Ursa Minor.

The meteor shower occurs during the winter solstice, when Earth's axis is angled the most away from the Sun.

Ursid Meteor usually moves at moderate speeds as compared to other meteor showers.

To view the shooting star, no special equipment like binoculars is needed.

The Ursid Meteor can appear in any part of the sky, and the best way to watch this meteor is in a dark and less polluted region.

