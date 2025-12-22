National Mathematics Day: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Exceptional Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan

By: Sunanda Singh | December 22, 2025
National Mathematics Day is celebrated across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great mathematical genius of our country, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Ramanujan was one of the Greatest mathematicians of all time. His interest in mathematics was unlocked by a book. The book was 'A Synopsis of Elementary Results in Pure and Applied Mathematics' by George Shoobridge Carr.
He attended primary school in Kumbakonam and later attended Town High School. Ramanujan failed in English in his first year of college, and that led to his dropping out.
The image showcases particular solutions from Srinivasa Ramanujan's work, likely from his "lost notebooks," with several solutions later discovered or confirmed by other mathematicians.
The Indian government has released multiple stamps commemorating the renowned mathematician Ramanujan, particularly in 1962 (celebrating his 75th birth anniversary) and in 2011/2012 (marking his 125th birth anniversary).
Despite having little formal training and limited resources, his passion for numbers led him to discover mathematical ideas that were far ahead of his time.
S. Ramanujan composed a letter and dispatched it to the British mathematician G.H. Hardy on January 16, 1913. In the letter, he presents himself as a clerk lacking a university education but having a keen interest in mathematics, requesting Hardy's assessment and possible publication of his theorems.
