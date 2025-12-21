Karishma Tanna Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | December 21, 2025
Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna is known for her intense portrayal of a journalist in a web series, Scoop.
The actress has turned 42 on Sunday, December 21, 2025. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Karishma Tanna made her acting debut with the popular TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played Indu, instantly gaining recognition.
She successfully transitioned from television to Bollywood and featured in films like Grand Masti and Sanju, showcasing her versatility.
Karishma won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020, proving her physical strength and fearless personality.
Her performance in the web series Scoop (2023), based on real-life events, was critically acclaimed and marked a turning point in her career.
She is trained in classical dance, which adds grace to her screen presence and performances.
Standing at around 5 feet 10 inches, Karishma Tanna is among the tallest actresses in Indian television.
