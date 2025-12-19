 Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On This Platform; Here's To Know Everything
Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On This Platform; Here's To Know Everything

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Shubhchintak On OTT | A still from t he trailer

Manasi Parekh and Swapnil Joshi's latest crime thriller film, Shubchintak is helmed by Nisarg Vaidya, also known for making of Jhamkudi, Kutch Express and Golkeri. The film was released in theatres on May 30, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics. The movie is based on themes of revenge and justice, framed within a dark comedy thriller genre. It is now premiering on ShemarooMe.

About Shubhchintak

Shubhchintak is a Gujarati crime thriller featuring a young woman, Meghna, and her friends who devise a honey trap to take revenge on a man named Sanjay, delving into themes of ethics, vengeance, and the challenges women encounter in male-dominated societies, while maintaining suspense and drama to keep viewers intrigued.

Cast and characters

The film features Swapnil Joshi as Vishwas, Manasi Parekh as Meghana, Deep Vaidya as Jignesh, Viraf Patell as Sanjay, Mehul Buch as Dhananjay, Tusharika Rajyaguru as Tammana, Nisarg Trivedii as ACB Firoz, Esha Kansara as Aisha, Kenil Kakdiya, Hitu Kanodia, and Morli Patel, among others. The film is written by Viraf Patell, Chetan Daiya, and Kapil Sahetya. It is produced by Parthiv Gohil, Manasi Parekh, and Dhaval Thakkar under the banner of RD Brothers Movies and Soul Sutra. Dhawalika Singh has done the cinematography, and Faisal Mahadik has edited the film. Manoj Krishna has composed the music of the film.

Shubhchintak FAQs:

Who are playing lead roles in Shubhchintak?

Manasi Parekh and Swapnil Joshi are playing lead roles in the film.

Where to watch Shubhchintak?

Shubhchintak is streaming on ShemarooMe.

Shubhchintak is based on themes of?

The movie is based on themes of revenge and justice, framed within a dark comedy thriller genre.

