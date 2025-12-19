'Inme Deshbhakti Ki Bhavana Aayegi': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To TMC MPs' Singing Protest In Parliament Complex - VIDEO

File photo of Kangana Ranaut | ANI

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday (December 19) reacted to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament staging a protest by singing songs in the Parliament complex in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Kangana said that such acts might help instil a sense of patriotism among the protesting MPs. "By singing songs, they may also develop a feeling of patriotism and eventually start thinking in the interest of the nation, because until now they were only talking about politics and their party," she remarked.

Her comments came after TMC MPs were seen holding a demonstration where they sang songs as part of their protest, drawing attention and sparking political reactions.

About the protest

TMC MPs staged an overnight protest against the VB–G Ram G Bill, 2025, which has been passed by both Houses of Parliament. The legislators began a 12-hour sit-in at midnight last night as a mark of protest against the legislation.

The dharna was held outside Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament complex in protest against the Bill. The legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025, and was subsequently cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of December 19 amid strong opposition.

Earlier, Parliament approved the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod after the Lok Sabha passed the legislation.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha ahead of the Bill’s passage and demanded that it be referred to a Select Committee. The Bill seeks to replace MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household—up from the existing 100 days—for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.