 Mallika Sherawat Attends White House Christmas Dinner In US, Shares Glimpse Of Donald Trump's Speech: 'Completely Surreal'
Mallika Sherawat attended the White House Christmas dinner in the US after receiving an invitation. Sharing glimpses from the event, she called the experience 'completely surreal.' Expressing gratitude, Mallika wrote, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal, grateful." For the event, Mallika wore a pink ombre slip dress, which she paired with a fur jacket.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Actress Mallika Sherawat recently attended the White House Christmas dinner in the United States after she received an invitation. On Friday, December 19, the Murder actress shared a glimpse of the Christmas dinner on her social media, describing the experience as "completely surreal," she expressed her gratitude for the honour, marking a special moment in her illustrious career.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika shared photos from the White House Christmas dinner and wrote, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner." The Christmas reception was held at the White House on December 18.

In the photos, Mallika was seen posing in front the festive decor, with sparkling lights and beautifully adorned Christmas trees. The actress also shared a video capturing US President Donald Trump delivering his Christmas and New Year wishes to the audience.

For the event, Mallika stunned in a pink-ombre slip dress, which she paired with a fur jacket. 

This is not Mallika's first White House invitation. Back in 2011, she attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner during the Obama administration in connection with her role in Politics of Love, a film centered on the 2008 US elections.

Mallika Sherawat Work Front

On the professional front, Mallika was last seen on screen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, which marked her Bollywood comeback.

Mallika has starred in several movies including Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli, Hiss, Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story, and Double Dhamaal, among others.

