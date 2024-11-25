Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Rejected To Play Ishaan Khatter's On-Screen Mother In The Royals: 'Was Promised Something, Felt Cheated'

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who made her Bollywood comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was initially slated to be a part of the Netflix show The Royals, a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series, where she was cast to play Ishaan Khatter's on-screen mother. However, after she turned down the role, it was subsequently offered to Sakshi Tanwar.

Explaining the reason for declining the role, Mallika told ETimes, "I was promised something and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down, So, then I didn’t want to be a part of that."

Earlier, Mallika's team told ETimes, "Mallika exited the project in February due to creative differences with the production team. The role did not align with what had been initially promised. After several discussions, she ultimately decided to depart."

The Royals also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday and Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, and Dino Morea, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny, among others.

Further, Mallika also shared that she feels she has been underutilized in the comedy genre. "People still have not tapped my potential. I want the industry to use my comic timing, and my potential in more comedies because I enjoy doing comedy. I feel underutilized in comedy and I want the industry to offer me more comic roles. Also, I want to do roles with substance now," she added.

The Murder actress said that reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt would be a 'dream' for her. "He has brought up an idea, we are working on it and hopefully it will all turn into a film soon," she confirmed.