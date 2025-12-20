 Mumbai Court Bars Kamal Rashid Khan From Defaming Producer Vashu Bhagnani
Mumbai civil court has restrained actor Kamal Rashid Khan from publishing defamatory content against film producer Vashu Bhagnani until the pending lawsuit is resolved. The court recognized that Khan’s posts affect Bhagnani’s privacy and reputation but declined to order an unconditional apology, stating that issue will be decided during the final hearing.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Kamal Rashid Khan | File Pic

Mumbai: The city civil court has restrained actor Kamal Rashid Khan from publishing defamatory content against film producer Vashu Bhagnani till the suit filed by Bhagnani against Khan is decided. The court however, refused to direct Khan for a written unconditional apology. Bhagnani had filed a suit against Khan for several defamatory posts published by him on various platforms in 2021.

While the suit is pending, he had sought direction to restrain Khan for further publication of such posts and also asked the court to direct him to give an unconditional apology.

Observation Made By The Court

The court observed, “It is crystalline that prima facie tweets and statements made by the defendant are somehow affecting the right of privacy of the plaintiff. The reputation of the plaintiff is at stake and the defendant has no right to damage the same by expressing his personal opinions in the public domain.”

While refusing to direct Khan to tender an apology, the court said, “The aspect of tendering unconditional apology would be tested on the touchstone of evidence at the time of final adjudication of the suit”.

