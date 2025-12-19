B Praak & Wife Meera Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple's Second Son Had Died Shortly After Birth In 2022

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He shared a poster of Lord Krishna, which read, "DDVIJ BACHAN Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth."

He further wrote, "By the divine grace of Radheshyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives (sic)."

B Praak and Meera were blessed with a baby boy in 2020. Their second child, a baby boy, was born in 2022, but he died shortly after the birth. And now, they are once again blessed with a baby boy.