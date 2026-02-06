Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 6: Ranvijay Misbehaves With Vaishnavi, Tulsi Hits Him With A Stick

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 6 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 6: Today's episode starts with Vaishnavi coming and hugging Tulsi, and crying. Tulsi asks Vashinavi what happened, so she shows the divorce papers. Vaishnavi says that while she doubted that Tulsi and Viranis had some relationship, she didn't know that Mihir was her husband. Later, Tulsi tells the whole story to Vaishnavi about her life. However, she tells her that they should behave properly with Mihir, as they are now working together.

In the court, during the hearing of Mihir and Tulsi's divorce case, the latter says in front of the judge that she doesn't want to get divorced. Noina gets shocked to hear that, but Shobha and Rithik rejoice. Tulsi tells the judge that they have been married for 40 years, so she needs some time to think about the divorce. The court gives six months to Tulsi and Mihir, and also asks them to take counselling, and after six months, the decision will be taken.

At Shanti Niketan, Mihir behaves in front of Noina as if he is very upset, because the divorce was not granted. However, Noina says that they waited for six years, so they can wait for another six months as well.

Later, in the flashback, it is shown that ahead of the court hearing, Mihir met Tulsi in the chawl and requested her to deny the divorce. Mihir explains to Tulsi that if they get divorced, it will become news in the media, Babji will come to know about it, and it will affect Saloni and Dev's wedding, and even their business and family. Initially, Tulsi doesn't agree with Mihir, but later she agrees.

Meanwhile, in the factory, Rithik and Mihir are having a conversation, and the latter tells the former that now, with his work, he has to prove himself to his mother (Tulsi). So, Rithik says that not just his mother, but he also wants to make his father (Mihir) proud. Mihir tells Rithik to take care of the workers of the factory, and always ask them if they are fine, as they are like their family. While they are talking, Ranvijay comes to the factory, and Rithik gets irritated by seeing him. But Mihir tells him that they can't stop him from coming to the factory as he has shares of the company.

Vaishnavi is working alone in the factory as everyone else goes for lunch. Ranvijay comes and misbehaves with her, despite Vaishnavi's warning. Soon, Tulsi comes and starts hitting Ranvijay with a stick. She gets very angry at him for misbehaving with Vaishnavi. Ranvijay says that he will call the cops, so Tulsi challenges him to call the police and say that he was misbehaving with Vaishnavi, and that's why she is hitting him.

Noina, Mihir, Rithik, and everyone else come and watch as Tulsi is hitting Ranvijay. They understand what he did, but Noina tells Mihir to stop Tulsi. Mihir goes and stops Tulsi, but he starts beating up Ranvijay and warns him.

