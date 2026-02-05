Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 5: Divorce Notice For Tulsi And Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 5 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 5: After Noina cuts the ribbon at the opening of the factory, Mihir and Tulsi enter the factory together. Tulsi puts Baa and Babuji's photo on the wall, and Vaishnavi is surprised to see that Tulsi's Baa, whose photo is there in Anjar, is the same woman in the photo here. After the opening ceremony, everyone is sitting in a cabin, and Rithik says that they should start work from Monday, as tomorrow is Sunday.

However, Tulsi says that they should start work on Sunday itself to recover the loss. She explains to Rithik that, along with HR, he should go and meet all the workers and inform them that there will be a double shift, and everyone will be compensated properly. She also tells Rithik that, as people will work in double shifts, machines might face issues, so mechanics should also be on standby. Looking at Tulsi, Mihir wonders why he didn't allow her to work earlier with him.

Meanwhile, Noina says that workers should start work from Monday, as they have a habit of taking a chutti on Sunday. But, Mihir says that Tulsi is right, and they should start the work on Sunday itself.

Suchu tells Noina how come she is allowing all these things to happen in front of her eyes. Noina says that she has a big surprise for Mihir and Tulsi. While Mihit and Tulsi are working in the factory, a man comes and gives them two envelopes. When both of them open it, there's a legal notice for divorce. Mihir is shocked to see it, but Tulsi tries to stay strong.

Later, Mihir asks Noina whether she is the one who has sent divorce notices to him and Tulsi. So, she reveals that yes, she did it because Mihir is busy with work.

Meanwhile, Pari leaves the factory to pick up Garima from school. Outside the factory, Ajay meets her and offers her a lift to the school. At the school, Ajay and her friend plan to take their kids to a play area nearby. Garima also wants to go, so Pari decides to join them. However, later, Ajay's friend has to rush somewhere, leaving Ajay and Pari alone.

Meanwhile, at the factory, Munni comes. Mihir is surprised to see her as a Collector and appreciates her. While Munni is sitting with Tulsi in the cabin, Mitali comes and starts insulting her about her fashion sense. So, Tulsi tells Munni to explain to Mitali how difficult it is to become a Collector. Munni explains in detail to Mitali, and also taunts her about knowing English.

Later, Mitali once again insults her by saying that why she has come to the factory, as no one from her family is here. So, Tulsi says that Munni is her daughter, and she will keep coming whenever she wants and whenever she is called.

Later, a guy named Rahul Awasthi comes to meet Munni. She introduces him as her senior, but later, Rahul reveals that he is not just Munni's senior, but even her fiancé. Everyone starts congratulating Munni and Rahul, but Rithik looks a bit upset. Later, the episode ends with a tense look on Tulsi.

Let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.