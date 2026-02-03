Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 3: Mihir Denies Working With Tulsi, Noina Convinces Him

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 3 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 3: Today's episode starts with the Viranis celebrating that Tulsi has saved the factory. However, Ranvijay and Noina are shocked. Mihir reminds Ranvijay that he had told him earlier that he won't be able to buy the factory. Even Tulsi taunts Ranvijay, but he challenges her, saying that his name itself has victory in it, so he never loses.

Later, Ajay reveals that now Tulsi and Mihir will be working together. Noina gets shocked to hear about it and Ranvijay questions who decided it. Ritihik reveals that it was he who decided that Tulsi would work with them. Noina gets panicked to hear about Tulsi and Mihir working together.

Looking at Noina's behaviour, Mihir puts up an act and says that he doesn't want to work with Tulsi. Everyone gets shocked to hear that. Ajay tries to convince Mihir that they had already spoken about it. But Mihir says that now he doesn't want to work with Tulsi.

Rithik tells Noina to convince Mihir. He tells her that if Tulsi works with them, it will help them in business and financially. Noina quickly takes Mihir to a side and explains everything. Mihir behaves as if he is only convinced because Noina wants him to work with Tulsi. Later, Mihir tells everyone that he is ready to work with Tulsi, and everyone becomes happy.

Meanwhile, in the chawl, Angad and Vrinda share a romantic moment. Angad apologises to Vrinda for his behaviour last night.

At school, Ajay and Pari meet again. Pari is running to catch Garima, and she bumps into Ajay. She is about to fall, but Ajay catches her. They remember their old days when Pari had warned Ajay not to touch her when they were married. Later, Ajay says sorry to Pari as he touched her. Pari says that if he had not caught her, she would have fallen.

At Shanti Niketan, Saloni comes, and everyone is shocked to see her. Saloni reveals that she had informed Dev that she is coming to Mumbai. She asks everyone about Tulsi, as she wants to meet her, and even Babji told her to meet Tulsi. Gayatri says that Tulsi has gone to a temple, which is quite far from their house. Saloni says that she will wait!

Noina takes Dev to a side and asks him why he called Saloni home, as Tulsi doesn't stay in Shanti Niketan. She tells Dev to take Saloni out for coffee or lunch, and even gives him money. Mihir sees what Noina did and jokingly taunts her.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.