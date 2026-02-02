Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 2: Tulsi Saves Virani's Factory, Stops The Auction

Kyunki Saas Bhi kabhi Bahu Thi Written Update, February 2 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 2: Today's episode starts with Ajay and Pari coming face-to-face at a garden, where they had come with their respective kids for a fun rhymes class. Ajay and Pari have a formal conversation with each other, and the former recollects everything that the latter had earlier done with him. Later, Pari apologises to Ajay, and he says that he has already moved on.

In the chawl, a small argument takes place between Angad and Vrinda. Angad tells Vrinda that Rithik shouldn't have come to their house, and talk to Tulsi. He says that Rithik is just making them emotional and nothing else, and no one should trust him. Angad even warns Vrinda that she should also not support Rithik.

In Shanti Niketan, everyone is worried about the auction of the factory, and Mitali once again starts blaming Rithik for it. Noina asks Mihir why he is so relaxed about the auction. Ranvijay comes and says that he will save the factory, as he has alimony which Mihir gave him. Rithik tells him that, as he is a shareholder of the Virani Group of Industries, he cannot bid in the auction. So, Ranvijay says he has a plan. Later, Mihir challenges him that he won't be able to win the auction.

At the auction, it is revealed that Ranvijay has planned that his father will bid on his behalf. The bidding starts, and Ranvijay's father keeps bidding the higher amount. Finally, he bids Rs. 200 crore, and he is going to win the auction.

However, Tulsi makes a heroic entry and stops the auction. It is revealed that the auction cannot happen as the bank loan has been repaid. Noina asks who paid the loan, so Ajay reveals that Tulsi has paid it.

Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen in tomorrow's episode.