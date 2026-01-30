 TRP Report Week 3: Naagin 7 Leads, Followed By Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 And Anupamaa
TRP Report Week 3: Naagin 7 Leads, Followed By Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 And Anupamaa

The TRP Report for week 3 is out, and well, Ekta Kapoor's new show Naagin 7 has taken the number one spot, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Anupamaa at second and third position, respectively.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
TRP Report | Naagin 7 / Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 / Anupamaa

The TRP report of week 3 has been released by BARC, and Naagin 7 has taken the lead this week. The show is at the number one spot, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Anupamaa at second and third position, respectively. Naagin 7 has received a TRP of 2.4. The Smriti Irani show, which was in the first position for the past few weeks, is at the second spot this week with a TRP of 2.2.

Anupamaa, which was at the second spot, has dropped to third position with a TRP of 2.2. Zee TV's Tum Se Tum Tak is steady at the fourth position. The Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey starrer got 1.9 TRP.

Zee TV's shows have taken the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots. While Tum Se Tum Tak at number 4, at the fifth position is Vasudha with a TRP of 1.9. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which was at seventh spot last week, has climbed to sixth position with a TRP of 1.9.

Star Plus' Udne Ki Aasha has dropped, and this week, it is at number 7. It has got 1.8 TRP. Meanwhile, at the eighth spot is Laughter Chefs season 3 with a TRP of 1.8.

At the 9th and 10th positions are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jagadhatri, respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got the TRP of 1.7, and Jagadhatri has received 1.6 TRP.

Well, it looks like even though Naagin 7 is a weekend show, it is grabbing the attention of the audience. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's performance is surely impressing the audience.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will come at the number 1 spot again next week or not. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is surely facing tough competition from these new shows.

