'No AI Policy When?': Ekta Kapoor's No Phone Policy On Naagin 7 Set Sparks Fan Reactions

Naagin 7 has been steadily gaining popularity, climbing higher in the TRP charts each week. In the TRP report for week 1 of 2026, the show secured the No. 2 spot. Reports suggest that producer Ekta Kapoor is introducing new measures on set to prevent leaks of photos and videos, including a strict "no-phone policy." The question remains: will this move actually make a difference?

After the "no-phone policy" was announced on the set of Naagin 7 by Ekta, a user reacted online, saying, "That's too much." Another questioned the producer, "No AI policy when?" One joked, "Lol, bss kuch din ke liye fir sab kuch allowed hoga aisa Hathkanda ekta apna show me bahut baar apna chuki hai like Yhm, Kundali, Kzk2 That's time!"

Lol 😂 bss kuch din ke liye fir sab kuch allowed hoga aisa Hathkanda ekta apna show me bahut baar apna chuki hai like Yhm, Kundali, Kzk2 That's time ! — Roohii (@Roohii3629) January 21, 2026

No AI policy when? — GLADIATOR (@IIconi35841) January 21, 2026

That's too much. — VanyaTacker (@TackerVanya) January 21, 2026

Naagin 7 Secure No. 2 Position At TRP Chart

The TRP report for week 2 of 2026 shows that Naagin 7 has overtaken Anupamaa, securing the second spot on the charts. The show is now just a step away from dethroning the No. 1 holder, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In the weekly buzz report, the lead actors of Naagin 7, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul, continued their strong run, claiming the Top 2 positions as the most popular Hindi TV actors of the week.

Vihan Verma Exits Naagin 7

Actor Vihan Verma has made exit from Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 7. Bidding goodbye to the show, Vihan said that working on Naagin has been a "special experience" to him, as per India Forum. He also praised the creativity of the storyline and how it pushes the actors. The actor said, "you are constantly balancing drama, emotion, action, and fantasy." He further called the experience to be "challenging" that helped him to grow as an actor.