Anupamaa Written Update, January 21: Parag Consoles Anupama After She Gets Thrown Out Of Rajni's House

Anupamaa Written Update, January 21: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni talking about all the sacrifices she made for her career, yet she couldn’t make a place in the hearts of the chawl people. She then recalls how Anupama was everyone’s favourite even in school. This makes Anupama remark that this is the first time she has seen someone getting jealous of another person’s simplicity. She further reminds Rajni that she will not be able to take this money with her when she dies.

Rajni then remembers how her husband used to torture her even after she left everything for him. She recalls how her husband once beat her when she was pregnant with Varun, only because there was less sugar in the tea. This made Rajni wish for her husband’s death, and the same eventually happened. This incident opened the doors to her career. She also won the election on a sympathy vote after her husband’s death.

After listening to the story, Anupama accepts that Rajni was wronged, but she also questions why Rajni is taking revenge on the chawl people. Rajni then suggests that Anupama think about her own happiness and asks her to take her side and accept some money from her share. However, Anupama refuses the deal and asks Rajni to go to the chawl and apologise to everyone. As Anupama tries to hold her, Rajni asks the security guards to throw her out.

After being thrown out, Anupama notices a temple nearby and goes there to pray. She asks God why she always has to face difficulties in life. Claiming that she has now broken down after staying strong for so long, she urges God to help her in this situation. Soon after, Parag arrives and says that Rajni’s house is nearby. Parag claims that he was heading there but stopped after seeing Anupama. He also says that he was unaware of the truth about her living in the same chawl.

Parag further claims that he did not know about Rajni wronging Anupama by hiding the entire truth from him.

The promo then shows the chawl people throwing out Anupama’s belongings and asking her to leave. Anupama says that she will stay there until she ensures that the chawl people get their houses back. She then goes to the police station to file a complaint against Rajni. The police ask her to bring evidence, and just then Rajni arrives, saying, "Saboot hoga tab degi na."