 TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major Fall
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major Fall

Naagin 7 has emerged as the biggest gainer in the Week 1 TRP report of 2026, registering a massive rise to claim the second spot and cementing its growing popularity. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai has suffered a sharp decline, slipping to the 10th position.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
The Week 1 TRP report for Hindi television shows is out. Did the shows that ruled 2025 manage to retain their stronghold in 2026 as well? The answer appears to be yes. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has once again secured the top position, emerging as the highest TRP show in the very first week of 2026.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul’s Naagin 7 has continued to impress fans and has successfully bagged the second position on the TRP charts. Anupamaa has been witnessing a slight drop in its TRP ratings lately. While the show consistently managed to secure the No. 1 or No. 2 position earlier, it has now slipped down to the No. 3 spot.

Udne Ki Aasha secures the fourth position, while Tum Se Tum Tak rounds off the list by closing the Top 5 highest TRP Hindi television shows of Week 1, 2026.

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan has witnessed a significant rise in 2026. While the show secured the 10th position in the last week of 2025, it has moved up to the 6th spot in the very first week of 2026. It is followed by Laughter Chefs 3, which continues to charm the audience. However, with the majority of the cast members having exited the show, the question remains whether Laughter Chefs 3 will be able to maintain its TRP performance in the coming weeks.

Vasudha secures the 8th position, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bags the 9th spot on the list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a further drop in its TRP ratings. In the last week of 2025, YRKKH was placed at the No. 9 position, while in the first week of 2026, it has slipped further down to the 10th spot.

2026 Week 1 TRP Report

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Naagin 7

3. Anupamaa

4. Udne Ki Aasha

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Vasudha

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

