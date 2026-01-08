TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down

TRP Week 52 | Star Plus/Colors TV

The finale week's rating report of 2025 is out, and there’s been a noticeable shuffle in the Top 5 shows. Anupamaa has slipped down the chart, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has clinched the No. 1 position with a reported TRP rating of 2.2.

The second spot was grabbed by Naagin 7 with 2.1 TRP in the final week of 2025. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-led show, which premiered on December 27, 2025, has already managed to secure a place in the Top 2. Industry experts expect the show to gain further popularity as its storyline progresses in 2026.

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has now slipped to the third position in the last week of 2025. The fourth spot this week went to the highly anticipated ITA 2025 Award Night. Completing the Top 5, Tum Se Tum Tak grabbed the fifth position.

Following them, Udne Ki Aasha jumped to the 6th position, according to GossipsTV. It was followed by Laughter Chefs at 7th place, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 8th position.

On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai witnessed a significant decline in its TRP, slipping down to No. 9 in the first week of 2026. The Top 10 chart was rounded off by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan at the 10th spot.

Week 52 (2025 Fianl Week) TRP Report

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Naagin 7

3. Anupamaa

4. ITA 2025 Award Night

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Udne Ki Aasha

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

9. Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai

10. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan