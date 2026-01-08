 TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down

TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down

The final TRP report of 2025 is out! In the last week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 topped the charts with a reported TRP of 2.2. Naagin 7 also saw a significant rise, climbing to the No. 2 position.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
TRP Week 52 | Star Plus/Colors TV

The finale week's rating report of 2025 is out, and there’s been a noticeable shuffle in the Top 5 shows. Anupamaa has slipped down the chart, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has clinched the No. 1 position with a reported TRP rating of 2.2.

The second spot was grabbed by Naagin 7 with 2.1 TRP in the final week of 2025. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-led show, which premiered on December 27, 2025, has already managed to secure a place in the Top 2. Industry experts expect the show to gain further popularity as its storyline progresses in 2026.

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has now slipped to the third position in the last week of 2025. The fourth spot this week went to the highly anticipated ITA 2025 Award Night. Completing the Top 5, Tum Se Tum Tak grabbed the fifth position.

Following them, Udne Ki Aasha jumped to the 6th position, according to GossipsTV. It was followed by Laughter Chefs at 7th place, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 8th position.

FPJ Shorts
'Stabilization, Recovery, & Transition': Trump Administration Lays Out Three-Phase Roadmap For Venezuela
'Stabilization, Recovery, & Transition': Trump Administration Lays Out Three-Phase Roadmap For Venezuela
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15c 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15c 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications
'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son Go Viral Post His Sudden Death
'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son Go Viral Post His Sudden Death
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 08, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 08, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai witnessed a significant decline in its TRP, slipping down to No. 9 in the first week of 2026. The Top 10 chart was rounded off by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan at the 10th spot.

Week 52 (2025 Fianl Week) TRP Report

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Naagin 7

3. Anupamaa

4. ITA 2025 Award Night

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Udne Ki Aasha

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

9. Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai

10. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jana Nayagan Postponed: Ravi Mohan, Venkat Prabhu & Other Tamil Celebs Extend Support To Vijay Amid...

Jana Nayagan Postponed: Ravi Mohan, Venkat Prabhu & Other Tamil Celebs Extend Support To Vijay Amid...

His & Hers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know Everything About Tessa Thompson & Jon...

His & Hers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know Everything About Tessa Thompson & Jon...

TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down

TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down

Yash Unveils Intense First Look From Toxic On 40th Birthday, Says 'Daddy Is Home' In Teaser Of This...

Yash Unveils Intense First Look From Toxic On 40th Birthday, Says 'Daddy Is Home' In Teaser Of This...

'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours...

'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours...