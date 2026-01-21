 'Border 2 Toh Mein Zaroor Dekhunga': Afghanistan T20I Captain Rashid Khan Follows Viral Trend; Suniel, Ahan Shetty & Varun Dhawan REACT | Watch VIDEO
Khan claimed in the video that he will definitely watch Border 2. Rashid shared the video on his official Instagram account from the UAE during the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 series.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Afghanistan T20I Captain Rashid Khan Follows Viral Border 2 Trend | Instagram

Dubai, January 21: Afghanistan T20I captain and all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday shared a video on social media supporting the upcoming "Border 2" movie. Rashid Khan also joined the viral trend on Instagram, involving celebrities. Khan claimed in the video that he will definitely watch Border 2. Rashid shared the video on his official Instagram account from the UAE during the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 series.

The viral social media post invited reactions from Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and also veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Viral Social Media Post

The viral video shows Rashid Khan having corn on the roadside in Dubai. He is seen roasting corn on coal fire on the side of the highway. He shared the video with the caption, "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga... but let's see what happens if I post this."

A song from the movie is also playing in the background of the video. Rashid Khan is not the only cricketer who followed the viral trend to promote the movie. Indian wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul also shared a video on his social media account following the same trend.

KL Rahul Follows Trend

He was also seen in the video promoting the movie as his brother-in-law and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is also starring in the movie. The movie is set to release on January 23, days before Republic Day on January 26.

The movie also has Sunny Deol in lead alongwith Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Border 2 is a sequel of the 1997 war classic Border, starring Sunny Deol with Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna.

Border 2 Cast REACTS

Border 2 actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty also commented on the post including the other social media users. Ahan Shetty said, "Lots of love bhai" while Varun said, "Haa bhai." Surprisingly, Suniel Shetty also commented on the viral post and said, "Ye hui na baat."

