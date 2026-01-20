 'Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya...': KL Rahul Joins Trend, Says Will Watch Brother-In-Law's 'Border 2' Movie Twice
'Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya...': KL Rahul Joins Trend, Says Will Watch Brother-In-Law's 'Border 2' Movie Twice

He shared a post on Instagram and said that he will watch his upcoming movie "Border 2" twice if Ahan comments on the post. This is a viral format where users make playful "If they comment, I will do this" promises involving celebrities.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
KL Rahul Joins Trend, Says Will Watch Brother-In-Law Ahan Shetty's 'Border 2' Movie Twice | FPJ

Mumbai, January 20: Indian cricketer and wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul took a break from cricket to join the viral and trending Instagram challenge to support his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty. He shared a post on Instagram and said that he will watch his upcoming movie "Border 2" twice if Ahan comments on the post. This is a viral format where users make playful "If they comment, I will do this" promises involving celebrities.

In his post, Rahul joked that if Ahan commented on the video, he will watch Border 2 twice. He shared a video of himself from a practice session and wrote, "Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga." His post quickly went viral on social media. However, it has been over an hour since the post has been shared, there is no reply from Ahan Shetty yet.

About The Viral Trend

As per the latest trend, creators post videos challenging a specific person, especially a celebrity, to comment on the post, while setting a fun condition. KL Rahul's viral post is viewed as an organic attempt to promote the movie and the internet users are loving the warm gesture from KL Rahul towards his brother-in-law.

Who Is Ahan Shetty?

Ahan Shetty is veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's son and brother of Athiya Shetty who is married to KL Rahul. He made his debut in Bollywood with "Tadap" in 2021 and now he plays a key role in the movie "Border 2", starring Sunny Deol alongside him.

War Classic 'Border'

His father Suniel Shetty was a part of the 1997 war classic "Border" and he is still remembered by the audience for his powerful performance in the movie as Assistant Commandant Bhairav Singh. Anurag Kahyap's Border 2 is set to hit the theatres on January 23, just ahead of Republic Day 2026 on January 26.

Ahan Shetty is accompanied by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh as the main leads in the movie. The trailer shows that he is playing the character of a Navy officer in the movie.

