Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Ahan Shetty Dance To Ghar Kab Aaoge With BSF Soldiers At Border 2 Event In Jaisalmer – VIDEO

On Friday, January 2, 2026, the cast of Border 2, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, attended the grand launch of the film’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a remake of Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border, at the border area around Longewala and Tanot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty Dance With BSF Soldiers At Border 2 Event

The song was unveiled in the presence of BSF jawans and the army, creating a moment of national pride and emotion. During the event, BSF soldiers danced to Ghar Kab Aaoge and invited Sunny, Varun, and Ahan, who were seated, to join them. Together, they grooved, sharing a joyous moment of unity and celebration.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, at the event, more than 12,000 people attended, including the cast, singer Sonu Nigam, and producer Bhushan Kumar.

BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG ML Garg and South Sector DIG Mahesh Kumar Negi were also present.

Ghar Kab Aaoge is sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, the track has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The latest track retains a few iconic lines from the original, while the rest of the song has been freshly written to resonate with today's audience, blending modern elements, while the original music remains unchanged.

Originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song was released in 1997 when Border starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

About Border 2

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu, and Paramvir Cheema in pivotal roles