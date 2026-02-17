 Robert Duvall Death: 'Actor Who Never Needed Noise...'; Anupam Kher Pens A Heartfelt Tribute For The Godfather Actor
Hollywood veteran actor Robert Duvall passed away on Monday, and on Tuesday, Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Anupam Kher, Robert Duvall | Instagram

Hollywood veteran actor Robert Duvall, known for his performance in movies The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, and others, passed away on Monday at the age of 95. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. Even Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt tribute for the late veteran actor.

Kher tweeted, "IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL… 💔🕉💔 #RobertDuvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to. From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black (sic)."

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor further wrote, "His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories. He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement. Actors like Robert Duvall don’t just perform — they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft. Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti (sic)."

Clearly, Robert has juts not left a mark in Hollywood with his performances, but has fans across the globe.

For his performance in Tender Mercies, the late actor had won the Best Actor award at the Oscars. His last film as an actor was the 2022 release The Pale Blue Eye. Apart from movies, Duvall also starred in many TV shows.

Robert's wife took to Facebook to share a statement about his demise.

