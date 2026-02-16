Tehran Producer Dana Eden Found Dead At Hotel Room During Season 4 Shoot In Greece, Investigation Underway

File photo of Dana Eden | AP

Dana Eden, one of Israel’s most prominent television producers and a driving force behind the series Tehran, passed away at the age of 52. She breathed her last in Greece, where the fourth season of the hit spy drama is currently being filmed.

According to a report in Variety, Greek police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death to rule out any suspicious elements. She was found dead in a hotel room.

While no official cause of death has been confirmed, Eden’s production banner, Shula and Donna Productions, addressed speculation circulating online. In a statement, the company said, “The production company would like to clarify that the rumors suggesting a criminal or nationally motivated death are untrue and completely baseless.”

Eden co-founded the company with fellow “Tehran” producer Shula Spiegel and was regarded as one of the most influential figures in Israel’s television industry. Tributes have poured in from across the country’s media and political circles following news of her passing.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan, which co-produces Tehran, expressed its condolences in a statement, saying (via Kan News), “We are saddened by the passing of our friend and partner in a long line of productions, series and programs at the Israel Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in the Israeli television industry and was a central figure in the creation and leadership of some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions.”

The statement further noted, “The fourth season of the series is currently being filmed in Greece – a complex and significant production, which Dana came to closely monitor. Her professional work, uncompromising commitment and love of creation have left a deep mark on the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. Here we share in the heavy mourning of her family, friends and colleagues, and embrace her dear partner, our friend Shula Spiegel.”

Israel’s Minister of Culture Miki Zohar also paid tribute on X, writing: “With great sorrow, I received the news of the passing of Dana Eden, one of the most prominent and influential producers in the Israeli television industry. Dana left a profound mark on Israeli creation and brought our story to international stages with pride, talent, and courage. I share in the grief of the family, friends, and colleagues. May her memory be blessed.”

Tehran follows Mossad agent Tamar, played by Niv Sultan, as she undertakes covert missions aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Although set in Iran, the series is largely filmed in Greece, which doubles for the Middle Eastern nation, with much of the dialogue delivered in Farsi.

The third season, which premiered globally in January, was reportedly delayed due to similarities between its storyline and real-world events unfolding in Iran over the past year.