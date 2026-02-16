Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Who Dies In Upcoming Episodes, John Kilmartin Or King? Speculations Spark Ahead Of Release

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 |

The trailer for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 has grabbed significant attention online. Several scenes show certain characters dressed in black ensembles, traditionally associated with mourning. But who has passed away? Fans are already speculating about this ahead of the Netflix release of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2.

A user posted on a Reddit thread titled "FRANCESCA IN BLACK," suggesting that it might be Lord John Kilmartin who dies in the upcoming episodes. In the trailer, both Benedict and Francesca are seen wearing black. In another scene, Violet is also dressed in black, which is unusual for her. Since black is traditionally worn to mourn someone’s death, fans speculate that a character will die soon. Some believe the mourning scene occurs not immediately after John’s death but several months later. One user commented, "Bridgertons are mourning John’s death over several months. And that scene isn’t right after he dies or after his funeral, but months later."

While many think it could be Lord Kilmartin, others speculate it might be the King, recalling that the Queen mentioned in earlier episodes how she would cope if the King dies. Additionally, Benedict’s dramatic turmoil in front of Francesca would seem odd if her husband had already died. One fan commented, "I hope it’s the King, because all the shots of Benedict having his turmoil in front of Francesca and his mother would be so weird if it was John."

We will have to wait for the new episodes to release to find out exactly what happens.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date & Time

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to premiere on 26 February 2026 exclusively on Netflix. The second half of the season, which completes the eight‑episode story, will drop at 12 am PT. In India, the new episodes will drop at 1.30 pm IST.