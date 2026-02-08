 Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?

Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?

Bridgeton is a romantic web series which is created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on themes of love and romance within the high-stakes world of Regency-era London's social season, focusing on marriage, family, and societal expectations.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 |

Netflix's popular period drama Bridgeton is scheduled to come back with Season 4 Part 2, and viewers are excitedly anticipating for its premiere. The series stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the lead roles. The series is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Regency romance novels, following the Bridgerton siblings' search for love in London's high society.

Bridgeton Season 4 Part 2: Streaming details

Bridgeton is a romantic web series which is created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on themes of love and romance within the high-stakes world of Regency-era London's social season, focusing on marriage, family, and societal expectations. Bridgeton Season 4 will be released in two parts. In India, the first part was released on January 29, 2026, and the second part will be released on February 26, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "As they say, it's all about the yearning ❤️‍🔥 Bridgerton Season 4 returns with Part 2 on February 26. "

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul

The Bridgerton series is a historical drama that is set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight tightly bonded Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy. A key feature of the series is the unidentified gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, who reveals the ton's dramas and hidden truths.

Read Also
Jaideep Ahlawat Birthday: Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Versatile Actor On OTT Platforms
article-image

Cast and characters The series features Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Simone Ashley as Kathani, Rupert Young as Jack and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, among others.

The series is produced by Sarada McDermott, Sarah Dollard, Holden Chang, Betsy Beers, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, and Julie Anne Robinson under the banner of Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, and Sarah Dollard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In...
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In...
'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April?...
'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April?...
VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him, Days After Accusing Husband...
VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him, Days After Accusing Husband...
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In...
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In...
Cross Season 2 OTT Release Date : When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release Date : When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?