Jaideep Ahlawat Birthday: Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Versatile Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | February 08, 2026
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has turned 46 on Sunday, February 8, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT:
Paatal Lok is a crime thriller series in which the actor plays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a police inspector. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller film in which he plays the role of Naren Vyas, an expert practitioner and red belt in Jujitsu. It is available to watch on Netflix
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic black comedy crime film in which the actor plays the role of a dacoit named Shahid Khan. It is available on JioHotstar
The Broken News is a newsroom drama in which he plays the role of a journalist, Dipankar Sanyal. It is available on ZEE5
In Family Man Season 3, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Rukma, a fearless, unpredictable, and menacing enemy who serves as a contracted drug dealer turned mercenary. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Maharaj is a historical drama film in which he plays the role of Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan. It is available on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!