Jaideep Ahlawat Birthday: Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Versatile Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | February 08, 2026

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has turned 46 on Sunday, February 8, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT:

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller series in which the actor plays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a police inspector. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller film in which he plays the role of Naren Vyas, an expert practitioner and red belt in Jujitsu. It is available to watch on Netflix

Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic black comedy crime film in which the actor plays the role of a dacoit named Shahid Khan. It is available on JioHotstar

The Broken News is a newsroom drama in which he plays the role of a journalist, Dipankar Sanyal. It is available on ZEE5

In Family Man Season 3, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Rukma, a fearless, unpredictable, and menacing enemy who serves as a contracted drug dealer turned mercenary. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Maharaj is a historical drama film in which he plays the role of Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan. It is available on Netflix

Thanks For Reading!

Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Interesting Facts To Know About Dancer-Actor
Find out More