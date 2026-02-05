Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Interesting Facts To Know About Dancer-Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | February 05, 2026
Canadian actress-dancer Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. On the occasion of her 34th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress:
She is a completely self-trained dancer, especially in belly dancing, which later became her signature style in Bollywood.
Despite being known for belly dance, she trained in classical Indian dance forms after entering Bollywood to adapt to Indian cinema.
Many of her viral dance performances include steps conceptualised or refined by Nora herself, not just copied choreography.
Nora often listens to Arabic and Moroccan music, and her dance style subtly blends Middle Eastern influences.
Nora has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films, making her a pan-Indian performer.
Known for her toned physique, Nora follows a strict fitness routine and believes dance is her biggest workout and therapy.
