Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary, Singer Praises Him For Clearing 'Misconceptions'

Singer Adnan Sami met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the organisation celebrated its historic centenary. Several other Bollywood celebs also graced the event and visuals of them have flooded social media platforms.

On Sunday (February 8), Adnan Samii shared a series of photos in which he is seen posing with Mohan Bhagwat. Actresses Shilpa Shetty and Rupali Ganguly can also be seen in the pictures. One of the images, shared by the singer on Instagram, also features film producer RS Taurani.

Along with the photos, the 'Lift Kara De' singer wrote, "Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji."

"It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul," he added.

Adnan Sami attended the event which was part of the two-day lecture series themed 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons, held at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen interacting with the media, adding charm to the star-studded Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ananya Panday made a stylish entrance together. Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh and Raveena Tandon also attended the event.

On the first day, February 7, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, director Subhash Ghai and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi also attended the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

Meanwhile, the programme, held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, highlighted the organisation's journey, its role in society, and the ideas shaping its future.