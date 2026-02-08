 Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai – WATCH
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal were among the Bollywood personalities who attended the second day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100‑year celebrations at the Nehru Centre, Mumbai. The two‑day event, 100 Years Of Sangh Journey: New Horizons, also saw senior leaders and invited speakers reflecting on the organisation's journey.

Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Bollywood Celebrities At RSS Centenary Event | Photo Via X

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its historic centenary, several Bollywood celebrities attended the second day of the Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday, February 8, making the celebrations a star-studded affair. The event is part of the two-day lecture series themed 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons, held on February 7 and 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium.

Vicky Kaushal, sporting his Love and War look and flaunting a moustache, turned heads in a dark brown shirt paired with a lighter brown Nehru jacket and crisp white pants. He was also seen interacting with the media, adding charm to the star-studded Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ananya Panday made a stylish entrance together, with Karan opting for a classic white kurta-pajama paired with a grey Nehru jacket, while Ananya stunned in a white and maroon Anarkali suit.

Shilpa Shetty, meanwhile, made a statement in a striking orange suit set, posing with Seema Singh.

Akshay Kumar, looking dapper as ever, was seen stepping out of his car and greeting attendees. He wore a grey suit with matching grey pants, keeping his look formal for the event.

Raveena Tandon wore a yellow ethnic suit and kept her hair tied in a clean, classic bun.

Actor Vineet Kumar spoke to the reporters and said, "I want to extend my best wishes. It is a very long journey; 100 years is a long time. I have come today to listen and bring my best wishes. I will meet many people, listen to their ideas, understand them, and also have the opportunity to learn a lot."

On the first day, February 7, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, director Subhash Ghai and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi also attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the programme, held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, highlighted the organisation's long journey, its role in society, and the ideas shaping its future.

