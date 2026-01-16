Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?

Cross Season 2 OTT Release |

Cross is a crime thriller series starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross and Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson. The series is an adaptation of the Alex Cross novel series, written by James Patterson. The series is about a brilliant yet emotionally complex forensic psychologist and homicide detective who investigates a murder. Cross Season one was released on November 14, 2024, and received a good response from audiences and critics alike. Read on to find out when and where to watch Cross Season 2.

Cross Season 2: OTT streaming details

Cross Season 2 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 11, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Cross is back for justice. Season 2 premieres February 11 on Prime Video." The series explores themes of power and privilege, vengeance versus justice, and moral ambiguity.

Plot

The series follows the story of Alex Cross, a homicide detective from Washington, DC, who is actively working on the murder of an activist. His life is turned upside down when his wife, Maria, is murdered by a serial killer tied to his traumatic past. Alex, along with his partner, Sampson, embarks on a journey to uncover the truth. What unfolds next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Cross

The series features Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson, Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey, Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross, Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross, Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey, and Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer, among others.

Cross is created by Ben Watkins and Chris Agoston, who have produced the series with Aldis Hodge under James Patterson Entertainment, Blue Monday Productions, Amazon, MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.