Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 16, 2026
Bollywood Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is known for his popular films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Tha Villan, Shershaah, and more, has turned 41 on Friday, January 16, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Shershaah is another film by the actor that you can add to your watchlist. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra portrays the character of Captain Vikram Batra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Student of the Year is a debut film of Sidharth Malhotra in which he plays the role of an orphan, Abhimanyu. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Ek Villain is an action thriller film in which he portrays the role of a ruthless hitman, Guru Divekar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy in which he portrays the character of a struggling businessman, Nikhil Bhardwaj. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube
Kapoor & Sons is a family comedy-drama film in which the actor plays the role of a writer. It is available on Netflix
Aiyaary is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of Major Jai Bakshi. It is available on JioHotstar
Yodha is an action thriller film which was released in 2024. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a solider who is a member of the Yodha Task Force. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
