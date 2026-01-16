Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of 'Makkal Selvan'

By: Sunanda Singh | January 16, 2026
Vijay Sethupathi is a one of the most popular actor who mostly appears in Tamil cinema. For Super Deluxe, he received a National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category
The actor turned 48 on Friday, January 16, 2026. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Super Deluxe is a crime thriller film which is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The 2019 film received a highly positive response, and Vijay Sethupathi received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is available on Netflix
Merry Christmas is a mystery thriller film which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is a gripping adaptation of Frederic Dard's novel Le Monte-charge. In the film, the actor plays the role of Albert Arogyaswami, who is released from jail and comes home after seven years. It is available on Netflix
Maharaja is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of a barber. It is available on Netflix
Vikram is an action thriller film which was released in 2022. It is directed by the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is based on Rajashekhar's 1986 movie of the same name. In the film, the actor plays the role of a ruthless killer, Sandhanam. It is available on JioHotstar, ZEE5 and YouTube
Master is another film by the actor in which he portrays the role of a gangster, Bhavani. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Viduthalai Part 1 is a period political crime thriller film in which the actor plays the leader of Makkal Padai. It is avaialbe on ZEE5
96 is a romantic movie that was released in 2019. In the film, the actor plays the role of a travel photographer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, SonyLIV, and YouTube
