'He Put Rose In His Mouth...': Restaurant Owner Recalls Drunk Salman Khan's Romantic Gesture For Katrina Kaif After Fight During Dating Phase

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship has been known to all. They were in a steady relationship for four years before going their separate ways in 2009. Despite their split, the two share a sweet bond and have acted in several movies together after the breakup. Now, restaurant owner AD Singh, the founder of Olive Bar and Kitchen, recalled Salman's romantic gesture for his then-girlfriend Katrina during a fight in the early days of their dating phase

Salman Khan's Romantic Gesture For Katrina Kaif During Early Dating Days

In a chat with Outlook Traveller, AD Singh recalled how Salman and Katrina's romance unfolded during the early days of his restaurant, Olive. He mentioned one night when Katrina had arrived with her own group and taken the main table outside. Meanwhile, Salman was at the bar with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, drinking, when he realised that the couple was fighting.

'Salman Khan Put Rose His Mouth...'

"Then, as the night wore on, he put a rose in his mouth, and he danced by her table, smiling. You know, it was actually adorable. He did it going towards the bathroom and then coming back. Nobody could resist that. She started smiling and laughing, and then I guess the fight got over. They got back together. It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina," AD Singh said.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Movies

The two have collaborated in several movies, including Bharat, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Yuvvraaj, Hello, Partner, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

After her breakup with Salman, Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years, which also ended. She is now married to Vicky Kaushal, tying the knot in December 2021 in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Salman has remained single for years, though he has often been rumoured to be dating Romanian actress and singer Iulia Vantur, with no official confirmation so far.