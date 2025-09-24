Did Salman Khan Congratulate Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal After The Couple Announced Pregnancy? Here's The Truth About The Viral Picture

Salman Khan / Katrina Kaif / Vicky Kaushal

There were rumours that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together, and finally, on Tuesday, they made the official announcement about the pregnancy. Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated them, and everyone was eagerly waiting to know whether Salman Khan will congratulate the couple or not.

Soon, a picture went viral on social media, which showed that Salman shared the same image as Katrina and Vicky, and congratulated the couple. However, the picture is fake. Check out the fake picture below...

Salman and Katrina were in a relationship earlier, but even after their breakup, the two are cordial with each other. Many memes were shared on social media about Salman after Vicky and Katrina made an announcement about the pregnancy.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy Announcement

While sharing the pregnancy news, the couple posted, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)." Check out the post below...

According to reports, Katrina will be delivering the first child in October or November this year. But, her exact due date is not yet known.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021, and in the past four years, multiple times there were reports about the actress' pregnancy. However, all the reports turned out to be false always. But, this time, finally the couple got pregnant, and their fans are super happy about it.

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies

Vicky is currently busy with the shooting of Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to hit the big screens in March next year.

Apart from Love & War, Vicky has Mahavatar lined up. It will be directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik.