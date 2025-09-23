It's Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy 3.5 Years After Marriage, Actress Flaunts Baby Bump In Adorable Photo

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally announced pregnancy with an adorable photo on Tuesday (September 23). The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post which read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

They also shared a photo in which they are seen holding a black-and-white polaroid picture. The photo features Katrina flaunting her baby bump in a white outfit. It also shows Vicky's hands on her baby bump as they both look down.

Soon after they shared the post, several Bollywood celebs flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dropped several red heart emoticons in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming 😍 crying all at once 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you both."

Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Congratulations congratulations congratulations," whereas Varun Dhawan wrote, "My heart is full," along with a heart emoji.

Katrina-Vicky to welcome baby in Oct-Nov?

A few days back, a report in NDTV claimed that Katrina's due date is in October-November, which means that currently, the actress is already in her third trimester.

Reportedly, Katrina is also planning to take a long maternity break post the delivery and she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

In July 2025, Katrina and Vicky were spotted traveling together to Alibaug on the M2M ferry. The actress wore an oversized shirt and this had sparked fan speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in March 2026. The actor also has Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar lined up. The movie is a biopic on Lord Parashurama.

On the other hand, after Tiger 3, Katrina has not signed any film. She was supposed to be seen in Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia, but there's no update about the movie as of now.