Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 23: Mihir Pushes Tulsi And Later Leaves The House

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 23: In today's episode, we got to see that Tulsi is trying to explain to Mihir that Pari is wrong. She asks Pari to tell the truth to Mihir and everyone. Pari says that whatever Tulsi is saying is true, but then she flips and starts blaming Tulsi. Pari starts crying and says that when she went to talk to Tulsi, she taunted her a lot and pressurised her so much that she agreed to whatever Tulsi said. However, the truth is that Ajay had hit her, and Tulsi is lying.

Pari continues to create drama by crying, and then she acts as if she is fainting. When Tulsi tries to calm Pari down, Mihir pushes her and tells her not to touch his daughter. Amid the fight, Mihir gets frustrated and decides to leave the house.

He goes into his room and starts packing. Tulsi follows him to the room, and tries to stop him and talk to him. Meanwhile, Daksha starts Navratri aarti and prays that everything gets solved in the house. It is for the first time during Navratri that the aarti is happening without Mihir and Tulsi. Mihir is leaving the house, and everyone tries to stop him, but he doesn't listen to anyone.

Pari calls Ranvijay and tells him that it is Vrinda who spoiled the plan by calling Tulsi. Ranvijay gets angry with Vrinda and tries to hit her, but Suhas stops him. Later, Suhas tells Vrinda not to interfere in Ranvijay's matter, and also warns her. Vrinda is shocked to see this side of Suhas.

Later, Pari calls Noina and tells her that Mihir has left the house and he might be in office, so she should also go to the office and be with her. Pari talks to herself that, as Tulsi spoiled her plan, she will ruin Tulsi's life.

At the office, Mihir is so frustrated that in anger he starts throwing things off his desk. Noina enters his cabin and tries to calm Mihir down.

In the preview of tomorrow's episode, we get to see that Tulsi reaches the office and sees Noina and Mihir together. Pari tells Gayatri about Noina's love for Mihir. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.