 Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Paritosh & Pari Go To Kothari's House, Leaving Anupama In Distress
In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 11, 2025), Motiba stands firm on her decision despite several arguments and Anupamaa’s repeated apologies. While the Shahs remain adamant about Raja and Pari’s divorce, Pari refuses to agree. The upcoming episode will reveal what unfolds when Pari and her father visit the Kothari household.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 11), Pari asks Raja if he’s joking about the divorce. However, she is left shocked when Raja reveals that he agrees with Motiba’s decision. He admits that he loves her, but not more than his family.

“Jo ladki mere family ke sath nahi reh sakti, main uske sath nahi reh sakta,” said Raja to Pari. Anupamaa then calls out Motiba for not being a good elder of the house. However, Motiba refuses to change her decision despite several arguments and Anupamaa’s repeated apologies.

Rahi comes in between to ask Raja to stand up for his love. She urges Raja to speak up, however, Parag comes in between and asks Rahi to let Raja take his own decision.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Shagun Sharma CONFIRMS Dating On-Screen Brother Aman Gandhi:...
article-image

Anupama calls out Vasundhara, saying, "Arey puri duniya hasegi ki ek dadi ne apne pote ka talak karaya..." As Shah family returns back to their house, they were left angry thinking how could Kotharis do this to them. On the other hand, Meeta lashes out in anger, saying if Pari returns to this house, she'll leave it. Meeta's husband, Anil tries making Meeta understand that taking divorce from Pari is Raja's own decision, not theirs to take.

Indian Mutual Fund Industry Shows Robust Participation In Newly Listed Companies, With Total Investments Amounting To ₹8,752 Crore
Indian Mutual Fund Industry Shows Robust Participation In Newly Listed Companies, With Total Investments Amounting To ₹8,752 Crore
Dual Impact Of AI On The Environment: Powering Progress, Pressuring The Planet?
Dual Impact Of AI On The Environment: Powering Progress, Pressuring The Planet?
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

Meeta further body-shames Pari, saying that she will bring in another daughter-in-law who is slim. Anil condemns her remark, reminding her that they are looking for a daughter-in-law, not a supermodel. In haste, Meeta contacts the Shahs, urging them to go for a mutual divorce rather than dragging the matter to court.

Meanwhile, Pari and her father claims that they will not be agreeing to the divorce this easily. As the episode ends, Anupama is left wondering how she will make up the things between the two families.

Anupamaa November 12 Episode

In Wednesday's episode, Paritosh and Pari go to Kothari's house. This leaves Shahs in distress, wondering if they take any wrong step it will be harmful for the entire family, especially for Pari and Raha. Let us further wait to see how Paritosh and Pari visiting Kotharis will turn out.

